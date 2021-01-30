Roy pushes Warriors past Roses

BELMAR – It took a huge second half effort from Ben Roy for the Manasquan boys basketball team to pull away from rival St. Rose on Friday at the McCann Activities and Athletic Center.

The Warriors junior guard had 20 points in the second half to lift Manasquan to a 53-37 win over the Purple Roses.

Roy finished with a total of 30 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Rose put up a tough fight against the Warriors only two days after losing to Manasquan by over 30 points.

The Purple Roses led 19-17 at the half and took a 23-19 lead early in the third quarter before Roy put the Warriors ahead for good with a 3-pointer. Roy went on to score the next 18 points for Manasquan, giving the Warriors a double-digit lead.

Turnbach would finish with 15 points to lead the Purple Roses.