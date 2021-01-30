Roses get revenge

MANASQUAN – St. Rose senior Abby Antognoli made sure the Purple Roses girls basketball team was not going to be swept by rival Manasquan.

Antognoli had an impressive game for St. Rose, leading the Purple Roses over the Warriors 60-53 on Friday night at Manasquan.

Antognoli had 30 points and six assists for St. Rose. Rosie Scognamiglio had 21 points for the Purple Roses.

The Purple Roses had lost their opening game of the season on Wednesday to Manasquan at home.

St. Rose took the lead early against the Warriors on Friday and had a 15-point lead late in the third quarter.

A huge second-half effort by Mary Donnelly of Manasquan would pull the Warriors back within four points late in the game, but the Purple Roses would hold off Manasquan for the win.

Donnelly finished with 26 points for the Warriors.