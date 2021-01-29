School board takes new step in superintendent search

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant School District Board of Education has taken the next step in the process of its search for a new superintendent, with the formal publication of an advertisement seeking qualified candidates to apply by a March 5 deadline.

According to the ad, posted to the district website this week, the board of education is seeking “an exceptional instructional leader with the vision and experience to support a dynamic learning environment committed to the success for every child in our PreK-12 School District.”

The district comprises two elementary schools, a middle school and a high school, providing educational services to approximately 2,600 students. The district is supported by a staff of 356 and has an operating budget of $49 million.

“I have received quite a few phone calls since Mr. [Vincent S.] Smith announced his retirement, with superintendents both in Monmouth and Ocean counties contacting me asking me if I know anything about the search; this was right after the announcement and before I even had a conversation with anybody on your board, so I think there will be a lot of interest in your opening,” Kathy Winecoff, search consultant with the New Jersey School Boards Association, told the board during a Jan. 21 special meeting.

During the special meeting, the board spoke with Ms. Winecoff about the credentials and criteria they desire for the new superintendent.

According to the ad, qualifications listed include NJ School Administrator or Certificate of Eligibility required; experience as a superintendent, assistant superintendent, central office or principal preferred; preK-12 classroom experience preferred; and educational leadership with skills in curriculum, personnel management, planning, communications and technology.

“The more we use the word ‘required,’ the smaller our pool,” Ms. Winecoff told the board. “If you are looking for a broad group of candidates I would say to you don’t qualify anything with years of experience.”

The amount of experience a candidate should have in the classroom brought much discussion among board members, as some believed there should be a specified number of years required, while others thought putting a requirement would limit the candidate pool.

“Teachers are the backbone of our school system. They are what makes our schools thrive and be successful … and when you’re a teacher and you have somebody come in and observe you who has never had teaching experience before it is very difficult to expect them to guide you or lead you to become a better teacher so you can lead children better. I want somebody who’s been in the trenches with me … and I think the students in Point Pleasant Borough deserve a leader like that,” board vice president Cheryl Salway said.

