Public hearing set for master plan update

BAY HEAD — The borough planning board will hold a public hearing next month on the Bay Head Master Plan Update, which discusses efforts taken since 2007 to preserve the beauty and the character of the community, while also making further recommendations toward specific goals.

The Feb. 17 board meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. The full document can be viewed under the planning board tab found on the municipal website, bayheadnj.us.

“Updates to the master plan are due every 10 years. The last approved master plan was signed in 2007 and the current update was initially prepared in 2016, 2017. For various reasons, the current update was not finalized until recently. The current version has been reviewed a number of times and comments have been incorporated,” board secretary Richard McGoey said during a recent meeting.

“The update identifies or recognizes improvements throughout Bay Head since 2007 to preserve the beauty and character of Bay Head in areas like bicycle, vehicle and pedestrian safety, mitigation of tidal water flooding, and infrastructure. It also discusses significant events since 2007 such as the 2012 Superstorm Sandy and recognizes the strong recovery thanks to government, borough and residential support and extensive volunteer work.”

The “2017 Reexamination Report and Update” document outlines that Bay Head remains a picturesque community of family homes, businesses and beautiful bodies of water and that major changes to the master plan, ordinances or regulations are not required.

The “2017 Reevaluation Report and Update” provides an update of each of the seven key goals identified in the “2007 Reevaluation Report” and indicates progress has been made in all areas.

The document’s goals are to preserve the single-family residential character and traditions of Bay Head, and to provide zoning which recognizes the established residential character of the borough; to maintain the existing character of Bay Head’s commercial districts; to recognize the increasing importance of environmental protection in the establishment of development regulations and in the review of development proposals.

Other goals are to protect the dunes as an important environmental resource; to maintain the pattern of development established in the borough and avoid those uses which would increase development intensity or density; to review and modernize the Bay Head Borough land development regulations relating to bulk standards and requirements in various zones; and to complete the construction/addition of sidewalks in various “priority locations” in the borough.

