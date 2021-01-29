Museum exhibit focuses on history of auto racing

POINT PLEASANT — The newest exhibit at the Vintage Automobile Museum of New Jersey will take visitors on a trip through the history of automobile racing in New Jersey.

“It’s basically the annual auto-racing display that we have, in which the cars are provided by the Garden State Vintage Stock Car Club. We have been doing it jointly for probably five years,” display manager Ray Patnaude told The Ocean Star.

“This year we have a representation of both old and new race cars and we have representations of the modified dirt cars and modified asphalt cars. We have a sprint car, which raced in Flemington a lot and is probably very, very typical of sprint cars that have raced throughout the state, but this is a particularly nice one,” Mr. Patnaude said.

The display also will include a Triumph TR3, “which is a sports car and that raced in Millville, which is the road course that is in New Jersey. We have a 1937 or 1940 Ford sedan, or coach, as they refer to them, and this represents the cars that were racing in the ‘50s and ‘60s and beyond. Then we have a very good representation of a current modified asphalt car and a current modified dirt car,” he said.

The display also includes a racing motorcycle, he said, “and we have a ton of memorabilia that has been provided by the various racers from the Garden State Vintage Stock Car Club.”

The display will be open until Feb. 28.

