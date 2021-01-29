Chamber hosts first in-person networking event of 2021

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Chamber of Commerce hosted its first in-person networking event of the new year on Monday, bringing members together to learn more about borough happenings while gaining insight into services to keep businesses thriving in the local community.

“We are hosting virtual and in-person networking events until restrictions are lifted to ensure all members have the opportunity to connect with each other. This way, if a member isn’t comfortable in an in-person setting, we’ve got them covered,” Executive Director Gloria DeFalco said of the Jan. 25 event, held at The Grenville Hotel and Restaurant in Bay Head.

“Last night was great. Maureen and Harry Ellingsen from The Grenville hosted our event. They have a beautiful establishment. Their staff was accommodating and the food was delicious. Every precaution was taken to ensure that our members felt comfortable and safe.”

Guest speakers Monday evening included borough leaders as well as chamber peers who touched on a variety of topics for those in attendance, who practiced social distancing and wore masks throughout the event.

“We would like to thank Mayor [Robert] Sabosik, Councilwoman Charlene Archer and [Borough] Administrator Frank Pannucci [Jr.] for discussing Point Borough happenings and answering any questions or concerns the members may have had,” Ms. DeFalco said. “They are always there to support our local business community and the chamber of commerce.

“We also had a guest speaker, Andrea Turner from Swivel Works, who definitely kept our guests engaged. Swivel Works provides small businesses with services designed to save you time and keep you focused on your priorities.”

