All Saints programs continue to promote fellowship

BAY HEAD — While most church facilities remain closed to the public during the pandemic, leaders of the All Saints Episcopal Church have found ways to continue to spread fellowship and camaraderie among its parishioners.

The church’s Supper with All Saints event aims to bring the parish family together with local neighbors, who may be living alone, feeling lonely or simply feel a need for greater connection with others. During the pandemic, organizers have come together to ensure those in need are not forgotten.

“We are following the guidelines from the Episcopal Diocese of New Jersey and basically for the most part our church is closed … so we are no longer able to host people from outside the parish coming into the church to eat, and we’re restricted from using the kitchen facilities and that really crippled Supper with All Saints,” said Phyllis Kata.

“During the summer one of our members suggested if we can’t have people coming in why don’t we make some food at home, package it up and send it at least to our parishioners who are housebound. As you can imagine in our location there are seniors and people who are just having trouble getting around to stores and not able to shop for themselves so we thought it was a great idea. We went through our directory and we called some people to say we can’t do Supper with All Saints, but maybe we can do Supper for All Saints for our parishioners and it has evolved.

“Our first dinner was in October and we had 24 people we were serving, packaging up items and putting them all together in a bag somebody delivered to them, and that is what we have continued. We didn’t do anything in November because our October meal was so late so our December meal we increased our list to 27 at that point; our last one was held this past Wednesday in which we increased our participation to 30 so we will be continuing this as long as we are not allowed to actually use the facilities at the church to host people as well as to prepare the food.

“We are taking it month by month to see how it goes, but so far the people have been receptive and we enjoy doing it. We’re keeping up the fellowship of the church as best we can in the pandemic.”

The Supper for All Saints ministry is one of several ways in which parish leaders have helped to continue to bring the community together amid the pandemic.

“After our service on Sunday, which we hold via Zoom, most people stay online. Typically if we were all together in the church building we would have a Coffee Hour afterward where people hang around and talk, but because that is not possible we do that online and have a discussion and sometimes people have announcements to make or ask a question,” said interim rector Rev. Mary Frances Schjonberg.

