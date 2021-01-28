Ocean Star Sports Weekend Lineup

Thursday, Jan. 28

Girls Basketball – Point Beach vs Keyport

The Point Beach girls basketball team hosts Keyport in the Garnet Gulls home opener tonight at 4 p.m.

No spectators will be allowed into the gym, but a live stream of the contest will be available through the NFHS Network, however, a subscription is necessary to watch.

To Subscribe:

Visit www.NFHSnetwork.com and search Point Pleasant Beach High School. Hit subscribe and follow.

You can also follow @larissaforese on Twitter for live updates of the game.

Girls Basketball – Brick Township vs Central Regional

The Brick Township girls basketball team opens the season at home against Central Regional at 5:30 p.m.

No spectators will be allowed into the gym, but a live stream will be available through the BTHS Dragons YouTube Channel.

Boys Basketball – Brick Memorial vs Jackson Memorial

The Mustangs host the Jaguars in the home opener, tip off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

No spectators will be allowed into the gym, but a live stream will be available through the BMHS Mustangs YouTube Channel.

Bowling – Brick Memorial vs Central

Both the boys and girls bowling teams open the season against Central Regional at Ocean Lanes at 3:15 p.m.

No spectators will be allowed into the bowling alley, but a live stream will be available through the BMHS Mustangs YouTube Channel.

Friday, Jan. 29

Bowling – Brick Memorial vs Central Regional

The Mustangs face off with the Eagles for the second installment of the series at Ocean Lanes, at 3:15 p.m.

No spectators will be allowed into the bowling alley, but a live stream will be available through the BMHS Mustangs YouTube Channel.

Ice Hockey – Brick Memorial vs Wall Township

Memorial searches for its first victory of the season as they go up against Wall Township at the Jersey Shore Arena at 6:20 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 30

Bowling – Brick Township vs Lacey

The Dragons challenge the Lions in the second match of the South B series at Ocean Lanes at 11 a.m.

No spectators will be allowed into the bowling alley, but a live stream will be available through the BTHS Dragons YouTube Channel.

Girls Basketball – Brick Memorial vs Jackson Memorial

The Mustangs open the season hosting the Jaguars at 11 a.m.

No spectators will be allowed into the gym, but a live stream will be available through the BMHS Mustangs YouTube Channel.

Sunday, Jan. 31

Ice Hockey – Brick Township vs. Red Bank Regional

Brick hosts Red Bank Regional at Howell Ice Arena at 4 p.m.

No spectators will be allowed into the arena, but a live stream will be available through the Brick Township High School Hockey Facebook Page.

Ice Hockey – Brick Memorial vs Lacey

The Mustangs host the Lions at Howell Ice Arena at 7:30 p.m.

No spectators will be allowed into the arena, but a live stream will be available through the BMHS Facebook Page.