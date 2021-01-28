TRENTON — The state is expecting an increase in its weekly COVID-19 vaccine allotment from the federal government.

For the next three weeks, according to Gov. Phil Murphy, the state should receive 130,000 doses a week, more than the roughly 106,000 it had been receiving.

“This will allow us to make better decisions about statewide distribution and administration,” the governor said. “Make no mistake however that we, like every other state, need greatly increased vaccine production and delivery, we just need the doses to make our program run as it has been purpose-built to run.”

There have so far been 642,613 vaccine doses administered in New Jersey, according to the New Jersey Department of Health. Roughly 90,000 of those have been second doses.

State officials have expressed concern that since mid-December few vaccines have made their way to the Garden State than initially expected, and that they were only given notification of how many vaccinations it would receive one week at a time.

Starting Sunday, the COVID vaccination call center will have staff ready to assist individuals on making an appointment for their second dose. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires the doses to be taken 21 days apart and the Moderna vaccine requires the doses to be taken 28 days apart.

Those who made their first dose appointment through the state’s vaccination registry, covid19.nj.gov/vaccine, should receive a second dose appointment automatically via email. Those who received their first dose from a vaccine site and did not book a second must contact that site to make another appointment for the final jab.

Vaccination sites are being instructed to schedule appointments for individuals to receive their second doses after the first is administered.

Those unsure of how to book their second appointments may contact the state’s vaccination call center at 855-568-0545 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The center operates seven days a week.

New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said there is no known loss of vaccine efficacy if a second dose is taken up to six weeks after the first dose.

“We don’t want anyone to panic if it’s not exactly at the 21-day or 28-day limit,” she said.

Giving a report on the UK variant, the commissioner said on Wednesday that six additional cases were identified. That brings the total in New Jersey to eight, four of which have occurred in Ocean County. Two were identified in Essex County and another two were identified in Morris County. There has been one death caused by the variant, but the individual had underlying conditions, the commissioner said.

The first case of the UK variant was identified in the southeast of England and London at the end of 2020. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week linked the variant to record-setting amounts of new cases and deaths in his county.

Last Friday, the state reported its first known case in Ocean County. While the variant of the coronavirus is more transmissible, the state’s medical advisory backed the governor’s claims that the “jury was still out” if it had a higher mortality rate.

“The UK did analyses, they had several studies looking at the variant and all three or four that they looked at showed that there appeared to be some increase in mortality,” Edward Bresnitz, a medical advisor with the New Jersey Department of Health said on Wednesday during the governor’s coronavirus briefing. He added that those studies conducted had some methodological weaknesses. “It’s certainly worrisome, but I think the jury is still out on that.”

Community tracing is still being conducted, and it is not known if those cases are linked to a traveler or community spread, according to Commissioner Persichilli.

There are several other variants, two first identified in Brazil and one from South Africa. Mr. Bresnitz said that those variants, which also have a higher transmissibility rate, have not been identified in New Jersey.

“The basic stuff that we are doing works against coronavirus,” the governor said, saying that wearing face masks, handwashing and staying home when sick will slow the spread of the virus and its variants.

The state was seen 606,492 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since March, with 3,950 additional cases being reported on Wednesday. Also as of Wednesday, there were a total of 3,190 hospitalizations throughout the state, with 578 in intensive care and 406 requiring a ventilator. An additional 107 deaths were also reported, bringing the number of confirmed fatalities to 19,091, with 2,129 deaths that might be linked to the virus.

