MANASQUAN — Manasquan Veterans of Foreign Wars [VFW] Post 1838 will be sending care packages to deployed military personnel.

According to Post 1838’s Senior Vice Commander Tom Crowley, putting together and sending care packages is an ongoing effort of the VFW organization as well as the Manasquan post.

“When you serve they give you everything you need to survive usually, but what they don’t give you is access to the creature comforts,” he said.

Depending where units are deployed they may not have access to the PX [post exchange] or commissary, which are like a department store and grocery store, respectively, Mr. Crowley said.

“If you need chapstick or hand lotion or some of those things that make your life a little more bearable when you’re away from your family — those things are not normally given,” he added.

Care packages and letters from home, Mr. Crowley said, “makes home feel a little closer” for the troops.

The VFW is collecting: chapstick, eye drops, Q-tips, razors, mouthwash, toothbrushes, foot powder, deodorant, shaving cream, suntan lotions, feminine hygiene products, toilet paper, tissues, wipes, socks, writing paper, pens and pencils, microwaveable foods, snacks, coffee packets and tea bags, popcorn, hard candy, granola/cereal and protein bars, gum/breath mints and powdered drink mixes. Batteries and aerosols cannot be shipped.

Items can be dropped off at the post, located at 30 Ridge Ave., where they will be sorted, stored and shipped to deployed troops.

“The auxiliary’s been very good at gathering these things up and the post pays for the shipping,” Mr. Crowley said, adding that Post 1838 is committed to doing whatever it can for the armed forces. In addition to the items listed above, Post 1838 is also sending sweatshirts to its adopted units.

