Manasquan ice hockey shutdown

MANASQUAN – The Manasquan ice hockey team will be temporarily shutdown due to a positive coronavirus test.

The shutdown was confirmed by Manasquan High School athletic director Pete Cahill.

The Warriors last played on Monday in a 2-2 tie against Rumson Fair Haven at the Red Bank Armory.

Manasquan will miss only one scheduled game against Marlboro that was supposed to be played on Feb. 3. The Warriors are now scheduled to return to the ice on Feb. 10 against St. John Vianney at Jersey Shore Arena.