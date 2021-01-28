BELMAR — The parents of an employee at the borough’s public works department have filed a civil suit against the department’s former director, accusing him of repeated verbal abuse and discrimination against their son, who has autism.

The suit, filed on Friday, Jan. 15 with New Jersey Superior Court in Monmouth County, alleges that Colton Hines, a 22-year-old public works employee was repeatedly harassed by Michael Campbell Sr., his former public works supervisor, in violation of New Jersey’s anti-discrimination statutes.

The complaint cites disability discrimination, perceived affectional or sexual orientation discrimination, and creation of a hostile work environment based on disability, as well as perceived affectional or sexual orientation. The borough is also named as a defendant in the suit.

Jean and Fran Hines, Colton’s adoptive parents, and Leesa Adams, Colton’s adoptive sister, are listed in the suit as Colton’s legal guardians, and are being represented by Richard J. Shaklee, of McLaughlin Stauffer & Shaklee in Wall. The plaintiffs are seeking a monetary award based on alleged financial damages, emotional pain, suffering, humiliation, mental stress and anguish.

The borough’s attorney, Jerry Dasti, of Dasti Murphy & McGuckin in Forked River, declined to comment on the suit Tuesday.

According to the complaint, the younger Mr. Hines, who had been employed in Belmar’s public works department since 2012, had a problematic relationship with Mr. Campbell, who frequently singled him out for verbal abuse, on one occasion taunting him for growing his hair out and wearing it in a bun, saying, “I don’t know what your sexual preference is … are you going to start wearing a skirt next … are you into girls or boys?”

When Mr. Hines transitioned to full-time employment with the borough roughly three years ago, the verbal abuse and threats of termination “only increased in frequency and magnitude,” according to the complaint.

Prominent in the complaint are allegations about an obscenity-laced confrontation last Sept. 23, which ended with Mr. Campbell telling Mr. Hines he was fired. The incident left Mr. Hines, a medal winning weightlifter in New Jersey’s Special Olympics, so traumatized that he was no longer able to work out in a Belmar fitness establishment for “fear of Mr. Campbell or his friends in the administration going into the gym.”

When Fran Hines went to speak to Mr. Campbell immediately following the firing, the complaint states, Mr. Campbell told the father, “I don’t know what’s wrong with him [Colton]. Ever since he’s been wearing his hair in a bun he’s been cocky … I don’t know if he’s into males or females.”

Two days later, Mr. Campbell retired from the public works department, after a two-decade career. He was replaced by John Maguire during the borough’s reorganization meeting earlier this month.

According to the complaint, the Sept. 23 incident had begun with Mr. Campbell shouting at Colton Hines at borough hall, berating him for using the wrong shovel in the removal of a plant during a project at Silver Lake, and then shouting at him to stop speaking with several coworkers at the project area.

When Mr. Hines tried to “disengage to get away from the screaming,” the suit alleges, Mr. Campbell continued to shout at him, repeating an obscenity several times and ordering him to turn around, “before I terminate you.”

The suit alleges that this incident was followed by additional threats of termination and a confrontation that ended with Mr. Campbell telling Mr. Hines: “If you can’t handle this then I will terminate you.”

When Mr. Hines replied, “fire me then,” the suit alleges that Mr. Campbell did so.

After the incident, Mr. Hines remained out of work until mid-October, after which he returned to the borough’s department of public works. According to the complaint, Mr. Hines was “so distraught from the treatment he grew anxious when going to Belmar with his dad,” detailing that his hands would shake when crossing the bridge into the borough.

