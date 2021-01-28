Data scientist to decode school funding formula

BRICK TOWNSHIP — School district officials outlined their next steps toward understanding the recently-obtained S2 algorithm at the Jan. 21 township school board meeting.

A state judge ordered the New Jersey Department of Education [DOE] release the long-sought algorithm, which dictates state aid to school districts and is often referred to as “the secret formula,” in a ruling on Jan. 8. The algorithm was delivered to Brick Township and other involved districts as a “granular” code days later, making it illegible to laypeople.

“We did not expect the algorithm to be converted into some meaningful format, and the DOE was not obligated to do so,” James Edwards, the Brick school district’s business administrator, said at the time.

School Board President Stephanie Wohlrab discussed the algorithm in response to a resident’s question during a public comment period on Jan. 21.

“Our attorneys have been looking at it. They have decided that they must find an expert to decipher it … They’re looking to probably hire a data scientist. It’s still a major victory, being that the state didn’t want to give it to us,” Ms. Wohlrab said. “We’re all feeling exceptionally good about the judge saying that they had to, especially since there was delay after delay after delay, which is just not right.”

