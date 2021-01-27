Basketball tips off tonight

BELMAR – The high school basketball season will begin tonight with one of the best rivalries in the state when it comes to girls basketball.

St. Rose will host Manasquan, 5 p.m. at the McCann Activities and Athletic Center.

The Purple Rose boys team will travel to Manasquan to face the Warriors boys team at 6:30 p.m.

The Purple Rose girls and Warrior girls team are both ranked in the top 20 in the state, while the Manasquan boys are ranked number one in the Shore Conference and are the defending Shore Conference champions.

No spectators are allowed into the gyms, but games can be watched online.

St. Rose home games will be on the NFHS Network at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/ schools/st-rose-high-school- belmar-nj

Manasquan home games will be available at https://www.manasquanschools.org/Page/6637