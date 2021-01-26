WALL TOWNSHIP — Bouncing radio signals off the surface of the moon is a common science experiment today but in 1946 it was the start of what would eventually lead to the first moonwalk more than three decades later.

On Sunday the Information Age Learning Center, or InfoAge, on Marconi Road, bounced a radio signal off the surface of the moon to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Project Diana, the experiment which proved that radio signals could penetrate the Earth’s ionosphere and prove that communication with astronauts in space as possible. Organizers at InfoAge held a virtual presentation about the project via Zoom, due to the coronavirus, to educate the roughly 100 participants in the history how much work went into the feat.

“Imagine a human race never having heard a radio signal transmitted from above the atmosphere, could we be that isolated,” Lauri Lauber, who organized the presentation on Sunday, said in her introduction. She is the director of the InfoAge Space Exploration Center.

At exactly 11:58 a.m., the exact same time as on Jan. 10, 1946, sent voice signals to the moon via a Kenwood TS-2000 ham radio, allowing participants via Zoom to shout into their headset to send their signals 500,000 miles into space. Participants in unison said, “Hello moon.”

There was a cheer from participants as the echo was heard over the radio.

Those who lead the Project Diana team in the 1940s were Lt. Colonel DeWitt, who was the project leader, Edwin King Stodola, the chief Scientist, Harold D. Webb, Herbert P. Kauffman and Jacob Mofenson.

Walter S. McAfee, a resident of what is now Lake Como, played a pivotal role in the project. His mathematical equations accurately calculated the speed of the moon relative to a position on the earth.

In 2019 the United States Post Office building in Belmar, on Main Street, was dedicated in honor of Mr. McAfee, who passed away in 1995. A plaque honoring his work is permanently mounted in the building’s lobby.

