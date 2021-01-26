Rudolph “Rudy” D. Talarico, 86, of Spring Lake, passed away at Jersey Shore University Medical Center on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 from COVID-19 with his devoted wife, Pamela, at his side.

Rudy was born on May 7, 1934 in Newark, New Jersey and resided in Spring Lake for 50 years.

Rudy was predeceased by his parents