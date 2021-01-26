Gottlieb entourage presents second day of testimony to Beach zoning

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Owners of the Gottlieb Building came to the borough’s zoning board on Jan. 7 to continue their presentation on what they plan to do in the space.

EAF ONE LLC seeks to open a multi-use space in the historical structure, renovating two retail spaces on the first floor, New Jersey’s first public market Gottlieb District 1906 and a yarn shop, as well as a seven-room hotel above.

Gottlieb representative John Jackson brought forward Gottlieb District 1906 curator Fallon Schultz, contractor and building manager Darryl Monticello and planner Christine Cofone to testify in their areas of expertise.

