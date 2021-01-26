George Warren Edwards

George Warren Edwards, 85, passed away at his home in Point Pleasant Borough, on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, from cancer; his devoted wife Constance [Connie] and loving family were by his side.

He was born in Long Branch, on Sept. 14, 1935, to Arnold and May [Measley] Edwards, and raised in Metuchen. George excelled at