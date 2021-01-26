Bill memorializes Brick Township resident

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy signed S487, a bill named after a Brick Township resident, into law on Thursday, Jan. 7.

Dominick Marino, for whom the “Dominick Marino PFRS Enhanced Benefits for Surviving Spouses Act” is named, was the president of New Jersey’s firefighters’ union and a longtime assistant Brick Township High School football coach at the time of his death in April 2020. He was 61 years old.

The new law provides financial security for a member’s surviving spouse by ensuring the accidental death benefit provided by the Police and Firemen’s Retirement System cannot be below $50,000 annually, according to the governor’s office.

“A fierce advocate who put his heart and soul into everything he did for his PFANJ [Professional Firefighters of New Jersey] brothers and sisters, Dominick was a dear friend to me and to so many of us,” said Gov. Murphy in a press release. “It is my great honor to sign this bill to cement Dominick’s legacy and help ensure that our first responders’ loved ones who are left behind are taken care of.”

