Rosemarie Best

By
Star News Group Staff
-
115 views

Rosemarie [Drust] Best, 85, of Brielle, passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.

Born in Edwardsville, Pennsylvania, she had resided in Watchung for 30 years where she raised her family, and then resided in Tinton Falls for 14 years before living with her daughter in Brielle for the past two