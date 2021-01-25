Robert R. Scholl, Sr.

Robert R. Scholl, Sr., 90, of Manchester, formerly of Wall Township, passed away at Jersey Shore Medical Center on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020.

Born in Jersey City on March 16, 1930, he was the son of the late Joseph and Matilda Bruen Scholl. Bob grew up in Wood-Ridge. Soon after graduating from high school, he