Kate Prior Everitt

By
Star News Group Staff
Kate Prior Everitt, 79, died peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Kaysie was born on April 15, 1941, the daughter of Kate Maddock Prior and James Roger Prior. She and her sister, Lynn Prior Harrington, were raised in Trenton. She attended The George School where she met the love of her