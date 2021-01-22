Preservation Alliance provides update on groin repairs

BAY HEAD — Officials with the Bay Head Preservation Alliance have provided an update on the long-anticipated Bay Head Groin Repair Project.

The project involves the rebuilding of five beach groins that extend vertically toward the ocean along the beachfront, from Osborne Avenue to Chadwick Street. It is designed to establish a fully functioning groin field, which officials said will help reduce sand erosion and potential wave damage.

“We started work last March. We hired a contractor called Albert Marine Construction and they started work. There are five groins that need repairs, and they started on the first groin last March, but unfortunately with the pandemic and several storms during the springtime they were only able to finish repair of one groin and that was the Chadwick Street groin,” said member Carl Eckert.

“They had to stop work during the summer while the beach was being utilized, so after Labor Day they were going to start to resume, but they had a couple other projects they had to finish up; storms once again delayed them and a couple other COVID issues delayed them, but they started work again right after the new year on the Osborne Street groin.

“They are actively right now working to repair that groin. I would say they are about a quarter of the way through repairing that groin, and then after that, they’ll have three more groins to repair, the Bridge Avenue groin, the Mount Street groin and the Karge Street groin. Hopefully, if the weather cooperates and there is no more issues with the pandemic, they should be able to finish all those groins before the beach reopens in June.”

Plans to replace the five jetties along the oceanfront, an estimated $1.5 million project, came to a halt in mid-2017 when a permit application filed by the alliance for the Bay Head Groin Repair Project was denied by the state Department of Environmental Protection [DEP] due to concerns the project could interfere with the since-completed Manasquan Inlet to Barnegat Inlet Coastal Storm Risk Management Project conducted by the Army Corps of Engineers.

According to the document, the permit application proposed the maintenance and in-kind replacement of five timber groins that were originally constructed in the 1950s and sustained damage during Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

