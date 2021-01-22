Point Pleasant Woman’s Club to hold annual Day of Service

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Woman’s Club of Point Pleasant invites the community to participate in its yearly charitable initiative, the group’s third annual Day of Service.

On Saturday, Feb. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m., members will be collecting all types of donations for a variety of different charities and giving organizations outside of the group’s clubhouse at 513 St. Louis Ave.

Because of restrictions to keep residents safe from the spread of COVID-19, the group was forced to alter its usual hands-on annual drive, moving it to a drop-off event for the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Woman’s Club President Karen Osborne, she’s glad to be able to hold anything at all.

“Usually we do that day of service on Martin Luther King [Jr.] Day, but with all of the regulations, now we were short on time,” Ms. Osborne told The Ocean Star.

She said the group then chose to hold the drive as a drop-off donation drive in February to coincide with Black History Month.

“We try and reach out and involve the community as much as we can in different projects,” said Ms. Osborne.

In the last two years, residents and volunteers would meet in the group’s clubhouse and participate in several charitable initiatives throughout the day.

This year, instead of the in-person work, the club is asking for community help with donations for a long list of charities.

The club is seeking donations of eyeglasses for New Eyes for the Needy, cell phones for domestic violence victims, gently used shoes for Soles for Souls, and food donations for St. Gregory’s Pantry like canned goods, coffee, tea, pasta, peanut butter, cleaning products, shampoo, soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes.

The club is also collecting towels and linens for local animal shelters.

According to Ms. Osborne, the club also asks families with children to give notes or pictures to be included in various donations to soldiers, residents in nursing homes and more.

On Feb. 20, masks are required and the club will maintain strict social distancing guidelines.

“We wanted to have some type of day of service,” said Ms. Osborne.

Ms. Osborne said she is glad the club is still able to come together for the greater good.

“There are a lot of women’s clubs in the state and some of them have had to shut their clubhouses down,” said Ms. Osborne. “They didn’t have the money to keep them going.”

Despite some struggles, The Woman’s Club of Point Pleasant was able to maintain its clubhouse holding fundraisers and initiatives throughout 2020.

“We’ve been able to do some fundraising and different projects to keep the clubhouse going right now,” said Ms. Osborne. “Even though it’s not open, there are still bills to pay.”

The Woman’s Club of Point Pleasant has been serving the communities of Point Pleasant Beach, Point Pleasant Borough and surrounding towns, for more than 90 years.

The club is a member of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs of GFWC.

Membership is open to any woman over the age of 18, regardless of which town they live in. The group holds monthly meetings.

More information can be found on either the club website at wcofpointpleasant.webs.com or Facebook at facebook.com/pointpleasantwc/.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.