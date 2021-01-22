New recycling-stickers initiative launched

BAY HEAD — Borough committee leaders and municipal officials have provided updates for residents on various initiatives aimed at helping to make activities easier for residents, and they also discussed some new projects anticipated to come to the borough in the future.

This month, the Bay Head Department of Public Works began issuing new vehicle stickers to all vehicles entering the recycling center. Residents are required to provide proof of residency in order to receive a sticker that will allow access to the recycling center moving forward. Upon providing proof of residency, public works staff will issue and install the sticker on the front right corner of the vehicle.

“I want to remind residents that public works will be handing out stickers for your cars to show proof of residency,” Councilwoman Diane Cornell, chair of the borough public works committee, said during the governing body’s Jan. 4 meeting.

“We have had some issues with non-residents coming to dump their recycling at public works so don’t be surprised, and please be pleasant, when the guys come up and put a sticker on your car. They are not going to give you extra stickers for your other cars, but they’ll put the sticker on it so we will know who is coming through and we’re only paying to recycle our stuff. Over the next few months, we are hoping to get as many people as possible.”

Ms. Cornell also addressed another issue that has been seen at the recycling center.

“If you are going to bring your boxes, please break them down,” she said. “We have had a number of people come with really big boxes and just throw them in and they really need to be taken apart and flattened so please remember to do that prior to coming over so the boys don’t have to jump in the dumpster and take care of it for you.”

