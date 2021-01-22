Gunshot victim found in Wall after shots fired in Neptune

A report of shots fired in Neptune Township was followed by the discovery of a gunshot victim in a car in Wall Township early Friday.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 22, the Neptune Township Police Department responded to the 300 block of Fisher Avenue for a report of shots fired there, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Shortly afterward, Wall Township police stopped a vehicle for a motor-vehicle infraction. During the course of the stop, a passenger in the vehicle was found to be suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the prosecutor’s office stated in a press release.

The prosecutor’s office and Neptune police are investigating the Neptune Township shooting. If anyone has any information regarding the incident, they are asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Matthew Delgado 800-533-7443 or Detective Carrie Bartlett of the Neptune Township Police Department at 732-988-8000.

The Wall Township Police Department also released a statement: “There was no shooting in Wall Township last night contrary to rumors. There are no public safety concerns or traffic delays in the area.”

