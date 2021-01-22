First case of UK COVID-19 variant found in Ocean County

TRENTON — The first case of the more transmissible B117 variant of the COVID-19 virus has been confirmed in an Ocean County man who has apparently recovered, the state’s commissioner of health said Friday.

B117 is reported by health officials to be a more contagious variant of COVID-19 that has been spreading rapidly in the United Kingdom.

Commissioner Judith Persichilli did not identify the Ocean County patient but said he had no travel history or clear exposure to anyone else who had been ill. She said he developed symptoms at the end of December and his case was later sequenced in a lab.

“The man’s symptoms have since resolved; he was never hospitalized,” the the commissioner said, adding that her department is working with the Ocean County Department of Health to investigate.

She said there has also been a report of a COVID-19 variant identified in a young traveler in northern New Jersey.

Speaking during Gov. Phil Murphy’s Friday news briefing, Commissioner Persichilli said, “Viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time.

The variant of the virus was first identified in the southeast of England, prompting neighboring countries to restrict travel to the United Kingdom, which has been experiencing record-setting levels of COVID-19 cases and associated deaths in January.

On Friday British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said that “in addition to spreading more quickly, it also now appears that there is some evidence that the new variant – the variant that was first identified in London and the southeast – may be associated with a higher degree of mortality.”

However, Commissioner Persichilli echoed other U.S. health officials who have said that they have thus far seen “no evidence that infections by this variant cause more severe disease” or that it is resistant to COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

More than a half million persons had been vaccinated in New Jersey as of Friday, a milestone marked by Gov. Murphy’s visit to the vaccination megasite at the Moorestown Mall in Burlington County, one of six now operated by the state.

Each of the six has the capability of innoculating 2,000 individuals daily but the availability of COVID-19 doses is limiting factor.

“We completely understand the anxiety of residents waiting to be vaccinated,” Gov. Murphy said during his briefing. “I cannot be any clearer. We have built a vaccine infrastructure that could handle this job — we need the doses.”

More than 1.9 million individuals have registered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and the state hopes that increased production and the approval of more vaccines by the federal government will help fill the gap between the vaccine supply and vaccine demand.

A state call center, designed to receive inquiries about the vaccine and its availability, is scheduled to begin operating on Monday, with the phone number 855-568-0545.

“Our hope is that as the manufacturing supply chain increases and additional new vaccines receive emergency use authorization, the supply will begin to meet the demand,” Commissioner Persichilli said.

While the state faces a shortage of vaccine doses, Gov. Murphy expressed optimism that the new administration in Washington will help to fill that gap.

“Is a sea change from where we had been,” the governor said of the new federal coronavirus approach.

