Bay Head residents hire lawyer to fight Shopper’s Village project

BAY HEAD — The borough planning board has rescheduled the hearing on the Bay Head Shopper’s Village project until mid-February after a group of local residents came together to retain counsel and other professionals to represent their concerns and interests regarding the application.

“I sent correspondence late this afternoon to the board through the board secretary and … essentially the message I was trying to deliver as quickly and efficiently as possible was that the resident group that was participating in the last public hearing of the planning board relating to the Atlantic Pier application has decided to retain counsel to represent all of our interests. I believe there will be 40-plus participants in the community organization,” resident Lou Goetting recently told the board.

“We have been negotiating for several weeks with a law firm and … that counsel will move as quickly as possible to retain a professional planner and traffic engineer to fully participate in the hearing process. All of that means we would respectfully request consideration of a delay in the hearing in order to give us an opportunity to fully brief and bring our counsel and professionals up to speed. We worked as hard as we could over the holidays interviewing attorneys, trying to find people to work with, and trying to coalesce as a group.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was trying, out of courtesy, to give the board notice that we are taking, what we think is, a pretty extraordinary step and we are trying to do it as quickly and as professionally and as expeditiously as possible.”

The board unanimously voted to reschedule the hearing from its original Jan. 20 date until Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

“Mr. Chairman, we received a notice from [attorney] Ms. [Donna] Jennings on behalf of the applicant Atlantic Pier about their scheduled meeting for Jan. 20 and it is a request to adjourn based upon interested parties obtaining counsel,” board attorney Steven A. Zabarsky said.

“Ms. Jennings has requested the opportunity to meet with that counsel, discuss with that counsel some of the matters to resolve and so the only next scheduled meeting we have is our third Wednesday in February, which is Feb. 17.”

Atlantic Pier Co., Inc. recently came before the borough planning board seeking new bulk and use variances as part of its Bay Head Shopper’s Village application.

A group of residents is now spearheading efforts to amend the plan and has engaged the land use department of Chiesa, Shahinian and Giantomasi [CSG] Law, while also establishing a GoFundMe page, “Preserve Bay Head.”

“This effort is to raise funds for legal counsel to represent the community at upcoming hearings of the planning board and throughout this process, a professional planner to provide expert testimony on the public record on the detriments of this application, and potentially a traffic/parking expert,” resident Lisa Baney, who created the page, wrote.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.