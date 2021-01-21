Proposals would mold future of downtown district

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The council introduced two ordinances Tuesday night that could impact the future of the borough’s downtown and its look.

The first ordinance would create a historic overlay district downtown to preserve some of the borough’s historic buildings in the area. The ordinance would provide incentives to developers who work with the borough when changing and improving them.

The second ordinance designates strict rules over shop signs around the borough. The ordinance changes the material of approved signs to only wood or artificial wood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Businesses would not be forced to change their signs right away, but only after maintenance work is done on decaying signs.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.