Point Boro high school transitioning to full-remote learning

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant Borough High School has become the third school in the Point Pleasant School District to transition to full remote learning within the past month.

Officials announced the news in a message posted to the district website Wednesday afternoon.

“Due to the rising number of students and staff at Point Pleasant Borough High School that have tested positive for COVID-19, the Central Office Administration, in consultation with the Ocean County Health Department, has decided to put a pause on in-person learning at Point Pleasant Borough [High School] and will transition to full-time remote learning effective Jan. 21, 2021 through Feb. 3, 2021, to ensure the safety of our school community,” Superintendent Vincent S. Smith wrote Jan. 20.

According to the letter, students will still follow the current class schedule from 8:05 to 11:57 a.m. with afternoon office hours scheduled as usual. In-person instruction is anticipated to resume Thursday, Feb. 4.

“Students that attend any Ocean County Vocational School will also be switched to remote learning. During this time frame, athletics and extracurricular/cocurricular activities will be halted,” Mr. Smith wrote.

