Non-residents lobby council for more beach badges

SPRING LAKE — Upset nonresidents returned to the Spring Lake borough council meeting on Tuesday night to petition the council to make more seasonal beach badges available after the borough sold out in December.

Spring Lake decided to cap seasonal badges for 2021 at 5,500 for now due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic moving towards the summer season. The badges went on sale in early December, as they have in years past [many are bought as holiday gifts], but sold out completely on Dec. 22, leaving those without badges wondering if they will be forced to purchase daily badges at a much higher cost all summer long. Seasonal badges sell for $110 dollars, while daily badges sell for $10.

The borough had never set a cap on available beach badges before the coronavirus pandemic.

Many who attended the virtual council meeting claimed that this violated New Jersey Public Trust Doctrine. Others claimed that the announcement of badge sales, which was announced via Spring Lake community newsletter, was implicitly discriminatory against nonresidents who felt they were not informed badges were on sale. A notice announcing badge sales was also printed in The Coast Star in December.

According to Spring Lake Mayor Jennifer Naughton, 52 percent of the badges the borough has sold were to non-residents. The only other option for non-residents to get seasonal badges at this time would be to get a sponsor from a Spring Lake resident to receive a beach and pool locker, each of which come with five beach badges, down from eight that were offered with the locker before 2020.

At the borough’s reorganization meeting on Jan. 5, the council received requests to consider selling more seasonal badges. Council President and Beach Committee Chair Brendan Judge said that Tuesday the borough will not be offering more badges at this time.

“[The beach committee] determined not to recommend to the council to release additional seasonal badges for sale at this time. We’re still in the midst of a pandemic. It’s a very fluid situation with both increased positivity rates and the rollout of at least two vaccines,” Mr. Judge said.

“The beach committee will continue to monitor the situation and will make a decision regarding additional seasonal beach badges as the season gets closer.”

“My concern is the fact that the cost for a beach badge if you are a daily beach-goer as I know many of the people at this meeting are, it creates an exorbitant cost for the consumer as opposed to getting the $110 seasonal badge,” said New York resident Ashley Humphries, who also attended the Jan. 5 meeting. “My concern is that you’re not limiting the number of badges for residents or what I consider ‘de-facto residents’ — people who are sponsored by a resident.”

Mr. Judge said that the borough’s intent is the opposite. If it limits the number of seasonal badges, it has much more control over the number of daily badges sold daily contingent on crowds and the status of the pandemic.

“We’re striking a balance between having daily badges available to anybody at the lowest price and to have seasonal badges available for people who want to go on a regular basis. The problem we encountered last year was that if we sold too many of the seasonal [badges] and then had to limit the daily [badges] then we would be preventing people with very limited means from having access to the beach on a daily basis as opposed to spending the full amount for a seasonal badge.”

Peter Shelley, who said he was speaking “on behalf of the people of New Jersey, said he believes the borough’s limited badge sales violate the NJ Public Trust Doctrine when the only option remaining for residents to obtain a badge at this time is by getting a locker sponsorship.

“The problem with that is that to get a locker you’re required to get a sponsorship from a Spring Lake resident. Now you’re allowing unelected people to determine who can have additional access to that beach,” he said, adding that New Jersey resident beach access shouldn’t be determined by “this third party” of Spring Lake residents.

Mayor Naughton said that the locker rules are such since the pavilion pools are municipal pools.

Tinton Falls resident Deborah LaGattuta said she and her husband have been sitting on Spring Lake beaches for 29 years and are “very upset” that after purchasing badges annually each May for the season that they are sold out this year.

“I just don’t think that the way that you handled it this year is very fair. My husband goes to the beach seven times a week, and I go about three. I can’t afford to pay $100 a week to go to the beach,” she said. “I was just very disappointed with the way the town handled it this year. And I feel very jipped.”

Ms. LaGattuta joined others in requesting better communication from the borough if and when it announces more badges will be on sale.

