Council awards contract for drainage and roadway improvements

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township council approved various resolutions during its meeting Tuesday evening aimed at supporting roadwork and drainage improvements throughout the municipality, while also seeking bids and authorizing agreements for other programs and work within the township.

On Jan. 19, the council awarded a bid contract for isolated drainage and roadway improvements to South River based Captain Construction in the amount of $378,230.

“This project consists of miscellaneous drainage improvements with associated roadway rehabilitation to correct drainage and other issues at the following locations: 677 Millbrook Road, drainage pipe replacement between homes; Tilford Boulevard intersection with Forge Pond Road; 38 Rochester Drive, drainage improvements and road repair; 114 Bretonian Drive, drainage improvements near Beach Court; Stuyvesant Road, drainage and roadway improvements north of Mantoloking Road; Unity Drive, mill and overlay of existing roadway,” Mayor John G. Ducey said.

“The bid notices were provided to 67 perspective bidders and out of those 14 of those bidders requested the actual bid package and out of those 14 eight bids were received with prices that ranged from the low of $378,230 all the way up to the high which was $1,158,960.”

The governing body also authorized the receipt of bids for roof replacement at the township municipal building, and also authorized the receipt of bids for the purchase and delivery of aggregates and asphalt.

“This contract is mainly for the purchase of roadway improvement materials for paving, patching and drainage, as well as purchase of clay, topsoil, sand and stone used for maintenance of public grounds,” Council President Lisa Crate said.

