Community mourns former police captain

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — This week, the Spring Lake Heights and Avon-By-The-Sea communities mourn the loss of retired Spring Lake Heights police Capt. Robert Shafer, who died on Sunday.

Mr. Shafer worked as a teacher and then business administrator for Spring Lake Heights School District before becoming a police officer in 2002. He retired last year as a captain on the force.

“It is with deep sadness and regret that the Spring Lake Heights Police Department announces the untimely passing of Retired Captain Robert “Bob” Shafer,” the Spring Lake Heights Police Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

“With a full life dedicated to helping others, Bob began his career of public service as a teacher and later business administrator for the Spring Lake Heights School District. In 2002, Bob was appointed as a Patrolman in the Spring Lake Heights Police Department. Since that time, he ascended to the rank of captain, before retiring in August of 2020. Bob was a proud member of P.B.A. Local 50 and the Spring Lake Heights Uniformed Police Association.”

Mr. Shafer was born and raised in Brick Township and graduated from St. Rose High School in Belmar before graduating from Montclair State University with a degree in physical education and later a master’s degree in school Administration from Jersey City University. He moved to Avon with his wife Margaret where they raised their two sons, Tyler and Ryan.

Mr. Shafer is also remembered for his community involvement in Avon, where he served as the president of its board of education, as well as for his active involvement in local soccer leagues.

He was a coach for the Avon boys soccer team, and an assistant coach for the St. Rose High School boys varsity soccer team and the Manasquan High School boys freshman soccer team. He also refereed soccer games for years for Monmouth County schools and the Monmouth Ocean Soccer Association.

At the Spring Lake Heights Council meeting on Tuesday, Mayor Chris Campion called Mr. Shafer an outstanding public servant whose work has set the police department and community up for years of future success.

“It’s been a pretty tremendous hit for everyone here in the borough,” Mayor Campion said at the meeting. “He’s been a great dedicated servant here for over two decades. He also served in our school as an educator. He made a lot of progress here for our town doing things in the police department. He was the one who spearheaded the [New Jersey State Association of Chiefs] accreditation process. He worked hard to make all of that happen and his legacy will carry on and his impact here will help everyone moving forward.”

The mayor said he had hoped to leave most of the difficulties behind in 2020, but that this was “hard to swallow.”

“We’ll never forget Bob and his contributions to the borough here.”

