NJ nears 400,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, but supply concerns grow

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy voiced concern Tuesday about lagging shipments of COVID-19 vaccines following confusing signals from federal officials about supplies availabe for the second doses required to confer resistance to the coronavirus.

“When you go back to look at the tape between the Trump administration … the expectations were for significantly more doses of vaccine to come to New Jersey,” the governor said, adding that the imbalance between supply and demand worsened.

Outgoing Health Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said last week that no COVID-19 vaccines were being held back for second doses and asserted confidence that ongoing vaccine production would be sufficient for states to start administering second doses within required timeframes.

New Jersey, which had received fewer doses than promised in December now expects to receive 110,000 doses in January, more than expected for the month, state officials said Tuesday.

However, State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said that New Jersey’s vaccine supply is still “very limited.”

“We are working to provide stable allocations to our points of distribution whenever possible, given the changes in the federal allocations,” she said. Ms. Persichilli said.

“We are asking the public to be patient because the supply of vaccines is limited,” she said. “It may be some time before you receive an invitation to make an appointment, even if you are currently eligible.”

More than 388,000 COVID-19 doses have been administered as of Tuesday. Of that total, 343,957 are first doses and 43,969 are second doses. More than 1.5 million have registered to receive the vaccine. In Monmouth County 29,727 doses have been administered, while there have been 20,549 doses administered in Ocean County.

The state so far has four of its plan six vaccine mega-sites online, with the capability to immunize 2,000 a day. Those mega-sites are located at the Moorestown Mall, in Burlington County, Rowan College of South Jersey, in Gloucester County, the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center, in Middlesex County and the Rockaway Townsquare Mall in Morris County.

In Monmouth County, there are nine vaccination sites: the Community Health Center of Asbury Park, the Freehold Family Health Center, HMH Jersey Shore U.M.C. in Neptune, the Keyport Community Health Center, the Monmouth County Health Department in Freehold, Ocean Health Initiatives in Neptune, the Red Bank Primary Care Center and two ShopRite Pharmacies, in Morganville and Hazlet.

In Ocean County, there are seven vaccination sites: CHEMED in Lakewood, Long Beach Island Health Department, the Ocean County Health Department, Ocean Health Initiatives in Toms River and Little Egg Harbor, and two ShopeRite Pharmacy locations, in Manahawkin and Toms River.

On Tuesday the state reported 3,761 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total since March to 572,306. The rate of transition, the estimation of the number of those infected who go on to infect another with the virus, was recorded at 1.11. The New Jersey Department of Health also reported another 54 confirmed deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total to 18,421. Not figured in that number is the 2,091 deaths that state officials believe are caused by COVID-19.

The governor also mentioned that ‘Overall we are seeing a decent measurer of stability in our hospital system.” More than two weeks out from the holidays, the state’s number of hospitalizations remains stable at 3,506, with 643 in intensive care and 429 on a ventilator.

