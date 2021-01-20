Frank J. Carroll

Frank J. Carroll, 89, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.

Born in Bayonne to the late Frank and Mary Carroll, he lived there and for many years in Woodbridge before moving to Point Pleasant in 1996.

Frank retired from Lockheed Martin, Plainfield, where he worked as an electrical engineer. He