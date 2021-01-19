James F. Langenberger, Jr.

James Franklin Langenberger Jr, 78, of Brielle, passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

A former Brielle Fire Chief, First Aid Squad member, and retired Borough Official, Jim spent over 50 years in volunteer service to his neighbors and the community he deeply loved. Graduating from Metuchen High School in 1960, he held many jobs