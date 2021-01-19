James F. Langenberger, Jr.

James Franklin Langenberger Jr, 78, of Brielle, passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
A former Brielle Fire Chief, First Aid Squad member, and retired Borough Official, Jim spent over 50 years in volunteer service to his neighbors and the community he deeply loved. Graduating from Metuchen High School in 1960, he held many jobs
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)