Christopher C. McCafferty

Christopher Connor McCafferty “Mac,” born June 20, 1970 has passed on into eternal life on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

He was predeceased by his beloved brother, George H. McCafferty, Jr. in 2004, his loving father, George Henry McCafferty in 2014 and his loving mother, Elaine Helen McCafferty [Ryan] in 2016.

He is survived by his sister Dianne