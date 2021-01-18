Vera Jane Massarano [Robinson]

By
Star News Group Staff
-
Vera Jane Massarano [Robinson], passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, twelve days short of her 86th birthday.

Vera Jane was raised in Nutley as the only child of Irene and George Robinson. She proudly attended Nutley High School and Endicott Junior College. Following graduation, Vera Jane began her career in