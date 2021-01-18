Vera Jane Massarano [Robinson], passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, twelve days short of her 86th birthday.
Vera Jane was raised in Nutley as the only child of Irene and George Robinson. She proudly attended Nutley High School and Endicott Junior College. Following graduation, Vera Jane began her career in
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)