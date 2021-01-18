Rose DiOrio

Rose DiOrio, 97, of Brooklyn, New York went to her eternal rest on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at Hackensack Meridian Hospital in Neptune.

Rose was born in New York City’s Greenwich Village on June 18, 1923 to Leonard and Josephine Curcio. At an early age, her family moved to Bensonhurst, Brooklyn where she grew