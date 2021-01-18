Rose DiOrio, 97, of Brooklyn, New York went to her eternal rest on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at Hackensack Meridian Hospital in Neptune.
Rose was born in New York City’s Greenwich Village on June 18, 1923 to Leonard and Josephine Curcio. At an early age, her family moved to Bensonhurst, Brooklyn where she grew
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)