Robert J. Shafer

Robert [Bob] Shafer, III, 52, of Avon-By-The-Sea, passed away.

Born and raised in Brick Township, Bob adoringly raised his family with the love of his life, wife of 26 years, Margaret in Avon-By-The Sea. His sons, Tyler and Ryan, were his absolute pride and joy. He is survived by his mother, Jean