Cheryl L. Eichmann

Cheryl Lynne Mitschele Eichmann, 63, of Manasquan, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 16 2021, surrounded by her husband and daughters.

She grew up in Livingston and later moved to Denville, after marrying the love of her life, Paul, in 1982. Cheryl worked her way up the corporate ladder at Prudential from 1975 until 1989. She