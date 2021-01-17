Fourteen-year-old charged in Brick murder Saturday

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A 14-year-old juvenile has been taken into custody and charged with murder in connection to the stabbing of a 38-year-old male at a Herbertsville Road residence on Saturday.

Police responded to the residence around 2:45 p.m. following a 911 call reporting the stabbing, according to Ocean County County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Brick Township Chief of Police James Riccio in a joint statement Sunday Morning.

Police found victim Mohammed Khater, 38, with a stab wound to the right side of his abdomen, according to the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The suspect was charged as a juvenile with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. According to police, he is being held at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center.

Authorities have not released additional information about the suspect because of his standing as a juvenile.

The official release also stated: “Prosecutor Billhimer and Chief Riccio are grateful for the hard work and collaborative efforts of all law enforcement personnel involved in this thorough investigation leading to the juvenile suspect’s apprehension, including officers and detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, the Brick Township Police Department, and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department Crime Scene Investigation Unit.’

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.