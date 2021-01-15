Teen shooter gets 10 years in state prison

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The chief suspect in the October 2019 shooting of a Brick Memorial High School student was sentenced to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison on Jan. 14, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Alonzo Legrande, 18, of Asbury Park, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose in September 2020. Although Mr. Legrande was 17 years old at the time of the non-fatal shooting, he agreed to be tried as an adult in October 2020.

Judge Wendel E. Daniels sentenced Mr. Legrande to 10 years in prison for each charge, running concurrently. The first charge is subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, according to the prosecutor’s office, meaning Mr. Legrande “will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility.”

“Our law enforcement partners at the local, county, state and federal levels displayed tremendous teamwork and cooperation in connection with this very thorough investigation,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a press release. “As a result of their exceptional efforts, both [other suspect Luis] Rivas and Legrande [have] been held accountable for their brazen lawlessness with these state prison sentences.”

