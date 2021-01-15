Point Pleasant Kiwanis project helping to spread love

POINT PLEASANT — The Kiwanis Club of Point Pleasant has launched a new Valentines for Veterans initiative, teaming up with nonprofit Hope for Veterans to assist local homeless veterans in temporary housing while providing a fun way to share the love with family and friends this Valentine’s Day.

“We wanted to do something fun for Valentine’s Day, and we’ve wanted to help veterans for a while, too. Kiwanis is dedicated to helping children, but we help others such as veterans, pets — just about anyone in need,” founder Kristen Fischer told The Ocean Star.

Kiwanis is selling and delivering Valentine’s Day goody bags to residents of Point Pleasant Beach and Point Pleasant Borough. A child bag includes three chocolate-covered pretzels from Haven’s Sweet Shop in Point Pleasant Beach, stickers, a craft, and one chocolate lollipop from Van Holten’s Chocolate in Brick Township. Parents can also choose to add either a Valentine’s Day stuffed animal or Play-Doh/slime.

Also on sale are two- and four-pack bags of hot cocoa bombs. Registration is open on the club’s website, www.pointpleasantkiwanis.org/veterans, and orders will be taken through Jan. 28. Bags will be delivered Feb. 13.

From Feb. 14 to Feb. 28, Kiwanis will collect goods to stuff 15-plus suitcases for veterans in need. According to the club, the veterans and their families are temporarily living in motels/hotels that have a refrigerator, freezer, microwave, plates and cups, but they need clothing, toiletries and food.

A portion of proceeds from the goody bags sold will go to the purchase of fresh food and gift cards for the veterans and their families. A full list of items and drop off locations in the area where community members can donate items can be viewed on the club’s website.

“We thought about selling goody bags and then thought about how to tie it in with the concept of love and gratitude for our veterans. Taking proceeds from the bag sales and then donating money to veterans would have been great on its own, but then we realized we could donate actual bags of supplies to veterans,” Ms. Fischer said.

“When I connected with Hope for Veterans, which is part of Community Hope, I learned about the homeless veterans in Ocean County who need supplies like food, socks and toiletries while they’re in hotels temporarily. We figured we could donate proceeds from goody bag sales and deliver actual bags of supplies to veterans and their families.

“We always want to give our community a chance to participate in helping others, so we’re putting bins around the area so all can donate supplies as well. We’ve had an overwhelming response to getting pre-owned suitcases and … we’ll start to put out bins in local businesses on Feb. 14 … [and] we’ll run the collection till Feb. 28. Then we’ll have our members and their children work together to stuff suitcases. We’re doing all that in shifts to adhere to the pandemic indoor group restrictions.”

