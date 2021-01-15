Murphy defends COVID vaccination priority for smokers

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday voiced growing concern about the imbalance between available COVID-19 vaccine doses and the growing number of individuals ready and willing to be vaccinated.

Thus far, the number of persons registering to receive the vaccine in New Jersey has passed 1.5 million.

“We just need the supply from the feds to meet that demand,” the governor said. “It is becoming increasingly apparent that we are ready, but they are not.”

He responded to the criticism that has greeted the state’s announcement this week that smokers would be among those given priority for vaccination, based on the underlying health risk of their habit. According to Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, the decision made an additional two million persons eligible to receive shots, even as others, including teachers, remain on hold.

Complicating the matter is the fact that New Jersey is receiving only about 100,000 doses per week, the governor said. Given that, however, he argued that the state’s top priority must be to vaccinate those at high risk.

“We cannot lose sight of the critical medical fact that this is a respiratory virus,” he said. “It is a simple fact, whether we like it or not, that smoking … puts someone at a higher risk of a more severe case of COVID-19.”

Two vaccines, created by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, were given emergency approval from the federal Food and Drug Administration require two doses taken roughly three weeks apart.

Private distribution points such as ShopRite have been affected by the imbalance. The company’s website said that ShopRite Pharmacies, including 39 in New Jersey and in Pearl River, New York, are working to offer the vaccine in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

“Due to overwhelming demand, our COVID-19 Vaccine appointment schedule is FULL — there are currently no new appointments available. Please check back at a later date. We are working hard to secure additional vaccine and open appointment availability. We are sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience,” a message on the company’s website said.

When asked what would stop those wishing to receive the vaccine from posing as smokers, Gov. Murphy said Friday that the ultimate goal is to vaccinate as many people as possible and added that he hopes “folks will do the right thing.”

The best solution, he said, would be “a bigger supply of vaccine” coming from the federal government.

Earlier on Friday, the governor toured the state’s newly opened vaccination megasite in Middlesex County, at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison. Presenting themselves for shots were persons over 65, who have not also been added to the priority category, as well as younger persons with underlying medical conditions.

The Edison site joins similar large state vaccination clinics in Morris and Gloucester counties, which have also been opened and visited by Gov. Murphy in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases continue their winter rise in New Jersey, with an additional 5,490 reported on Friday, bringing the state total since March to 555,299. Another 67 deaths were also reported on Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 18,229. That number does not include another 2,091 deaths that health officials regard as probably associated with the virus.

The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients reached 3,543 on Friday, 626 in intensive care and 438 requiring ventilators.

