Handmade goods showcase their skills

Students in Point Pleasant Borough High School’s Transition program are showing off their hand-making and entrepreneurial skills, with local businesses stocking their shops with handmade gifts crafted by the students.

“Since COVID, the program has changed drastically. We have a school store where we used to have a couple open houses a year and earn money for extras for the class through that, but during COVID we had to think out of the box and ask how are we going to sell our stuff, and so I approached a few people in a couple towns and they have been very gracious to carry our stuff,” teacher Phyllis Thomson told The Ocean Star.

Throughout the last several weeks the merchandise, ranging from jewelry to ornaments and other home decor, has been sold in Plethora Boutique in Point Pleasant Borough, Stella e Luna in Point Pleasant Beach, as well as Allaire Community Farm in Wall Township.

“It is all things people can buy others as gifts. We are coming up with new ideas and the kids are really excited about it and it is working out well,” Ms. Thomson said.

Students in the Transition program not only manage the high school’s Just Around the Corner School Store, they are responsible for creating many of the items, and are also tasked with stocking the store, placing orders, handling financial transactions, all adding to a comprehensive retail experience.

“We are on our third order for Stella e Luna, which is really exciting and the kids, we brought them there Friday [Jan. 8], and they were so excited,” Ms. Thomson said.

“We work with them side by side creating these things … so there’s all kinds of different parts of each craft and they all have a part in it someway or another. Some do the packaging but it is very satisfying and gratifying for them to create these and it was so cute to see them Friday in the store seeing their stuff for sale.

“They really are quite proud and being a teacher when doing this you really get an insight and watching the different things they can do and just seeing them tapping into all these different skills surprise you.”

The goal of the program is to prepare students with multiple disabilities to become independent members of the community. Instruction focuses on practical academic and vocational skills that support independent living, such as meal preparation, food shopping and money management.

