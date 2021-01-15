Bay Head Life brings plogging to the Jersey shore

BAY HEAD — A Swedish fitness craze is making its way to the Jersey Shore with the goal of not only helping keep residents active and healthy, but making the local community a cleaner place to live as well.

Plogging is an eco-friendly exercise through which community members pick up trash while out walking, jogging or strolling as a way to clean up local streets and beaches. The word comes from the Swedish words plocka [pick up] and jogga [jog].

The idea is simple: bring a bag and a pair of gloves while you are out, pick up any trash you see and then, at the end of your walk, drop it into one of the many receptacles around town. Through the initiative, Bay Head Life hopes to encourage community members to add cleaning up litter to their daily cardio routine.

“Plogging is an obvious and easy public service. Just pick up the rubbish you see when you’re walking,” member Karen Benziger told The Ocean Star in an email.

“When my husband and I were kids we were trained not to litter. We are hardwired to put our trash in our handbags or pockets, but the world seems to have changed and litter is everywhere.

“This is a simple movement that encourages us, and our kids and grandkids, to pick up around us, and remind us of our responsibility to the community and the Earth.”

Plogging started as an organized activity in Sweden in 2016 and quickly spread to other countries as a result of increased concern about plastic pollution, Ms. Benziger told The Ocean Star. As an exercise it allows for variation in movement by including bending, squatting and stretching to the actions of running, hiking or walking, she added.

Throughout the last few days, Bay Head Life has posted signs, handed out flyers and chatted up walkers to spread the word about plogging.

“Bay Head Life is looking for ways to involve the community in tons of healthy activities. In this nasty COVID year so many are walking so let’s work together to benefit our surroundings,” Ms. Benziger said.

