Report on creating business administrator post due Jan. 15

MANTOLOKING — The borough will release a report today giving insight into the possible hiring of a part-time business administrator.

The report, created by a special business administrator committee, gives information on the possibility of creating the position and how a business administrator would fit in the borough. The report’s goal is to help the council members decide if they wish to hire someone for the post.

“It’s an analysis, it’s a series of interviews with people in town, department heads, council, myself … and then an analysis as to whether we do or do not need an administrator and why,” Mayor Lance White told The Ocean Star.

During a special borough council meeting held on Jan. 13, the council decided to release the report to the public on Jan. 15. The move will give residents adequate time to read the report before the next council meeting on Jan. 19, when the topic will be discussed.

“They have several days to look at it, think about it and on the 19th … the public is informed as to what is going on or what’s being recommended and they can make comments and ask questions,” added the mayor.

The topic has taken some time to find its way to the council.

In September, the borough council authorized a consultant to create a job description for the post of part-time business administrator. Christopher Cotter of Cotter Strategies was named to draft a model description for the job, following the council’s authorization of the move at its Sept. 15 meeting.

During the Sept. 15 meeting, Councilwoman Lynn O’Mealia discussed the proposal, saying that the idea originated from a conversation she had with Mayor White in October 2017, when both were members of the borough council.

She said they had discussed ways to streamline the borough’s administrative workload.

In 2019 Mr. Cotter created a management report for the borough that outlined all of its processes, along with potential improvements. One of his recommendations was the creation of a position dedicated to the administrative workflow.

