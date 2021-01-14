Point Boro offices closed to public in health move

POINT PLEASANT — Borough officials have announced that offices at borough hall are temporarily closed to the public for in-person daily business due to COVID-19 risk.

“We had a couple cases so, as you know, our primary importance is to make sure the public and the employees of Point Pleasant Borough are kept safe,” Mayor Robert Sabosik told The Ocean Star on Jan. 11.

“We thoroughly cleaned the building, everything was done according to federal guidelines, and we have closed the building to the public until further notice,” the mayor said.

Municipal employees are still working to meet residents’ needs, operating on alternate shifts. Other measures are also in place to allow business to still be conducted despite the closure.

Correspondence for any department can be dropped in the appropriate drop boxes in the court lobby and most business can also be taken care of through email or through the borough website, ptboro.com.

Council meetings, as well as meetings of the borough planning and zoning board of adjustment, and any other night meetings are not affected and will proceed normally. In addition, preschool classes at the recreation building and recreation programs are not affected and will continue to operate.

“There are boxes in the front foyer [at borough hall, 2233 Bridge Ave.] that people can drop off their request for service or questions. That will be taken in and anything dropped off will be sanitized and then we will have somebody call back or email back if there are further questions for the type of business they want solved,” Mayor Sabosik said.

“We are working on reduced staff to mitigate and ensure the safety of everyone. This virus is just not going away and the second wave is very energized right now in the state of New Jersey, so what we are doing is … taking steps to ensure the safety of everybody to the best of our ability. Right now, everybody is good and they are all minor cases so far.”

The Point Pleasant School District also took measures this week to ensure the safety of students and faculty at one of its schools amid the pandemic. Ocean Road Elementary School has transitioned to a two-week period of full remote learning after members of the school community tested positive for the coronavirus.

