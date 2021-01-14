Phyllis Heinle

Phyllis Heinle, 74, of Brielle, NJ peacefully passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family, on January 12, 2021 after losing her brave battle with cancer. Born and raised in Bayonne, NJ, Phyllis was a graduate of St. Aloysius High School and of St. Peter’s College, both in Jersey City, NJ